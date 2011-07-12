Downed power pole shuts down part of Forestbrook Rd.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF)- A portion of Forestbrook Rd. is closed Tuesday evening due to a fallen power pole.

South Carolina Highway Patrol was called to the scene around 4:51 p.m. when a damaged power pole fell onto the roadway on Forestbrook Rd. near McCormick Rd.

Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol told WMBF News Tuesday evening that it is still unknown how the pole was damaged, and the power company has been called tot he scene to disconnect power on that portion of the road.

The road will remain closed until the pole has been cleared from the roadway.

