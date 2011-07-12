Duo indicted on charges they lured, assaulted teen in July

Wendy Cox was charged with kidnapping among other charges (Source: SPD)

Timothy Wilder was charged with kidnapping and armed robbery in addition to other charges (Source: SPD)

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) A man and woman accused of pretending to be a 16-year-old girl in order to lure a teenage boy to their home to assault him have been formally indicted on charges.



Chief Mike Frederick, spokesman for the Surfside Beach Police Department, said officers were dispatched to a home along 15th Avenue South in reference to an assault just after 2:30 a.m. back in July.



Upon arrival, officers learned a 17-year-old victim had been "sexting" with a 16-year-old girl he had previously met. According to a police report, Wendy Diane Cox, 51, allegedly took the phone from the girl and continued texting the victim, pretending to be the girl.

When the texts became sexual in nature, Timothy James Wilder, 30, then allegedly took the phone and also pretended to be the girl. In the text messages, the "girl" allegedly told the victim she was naked and waiting upstairs and for the victim to come inside.

When the victim entered the house, Frederick said the victim was assaulted, held at knifepoint and forced to take his clothes off.

The police report alleged Wilder "choked" the victim until the victim couldn't breathe and the victim began coughing up blood during the assault.

The victim told police Wilder ordered him to take his clothes off. The victim said he begged Wilder to not make him take his clothes off, but Wilder allegedly took out a knife and ordered the victim to take his clothes off again.

According to the report, the victim was able to force Wilder off of him, and ran out of the house, without his clothes or phone and fled the scene, at which time he called his mother and the police.

Officers observed red marks on the victim's throat, along with broken capillaries in his eyes and bottom lip, all consistent with being choked.

Both Wilder and Cox were then arrested.

Frederick said after the arrests, a search warrant was conducted on the home. Officers found blood spatter evidence as well as a knife.

Wilder was charged with kidnapping, assault and battery in the first degree, armed robbery and conspiracy to commit kidnapping.

Cox was charged with kidnapping, accessory before the fact of kidnapping and accessory before the fact of assault and battery in the first degree.

Both received bonds of $40,000 and were released from J. Reuben Long Detention Center after posting those bonds.

Wednesday, the Horry County Solicitor's Office said both Wilder and Cox have been indicted on their charges and will meet with the solictor's office and their attorney Friday morning.

No trial date has been set at this time.



