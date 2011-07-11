3 juveniles charged with damage to Bennettsville school

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – Three juveniles have now been charged in relation to the extensive vandalism and damage done to a Bennettsville school July 8.

The Bennettsville Police Department announced Thursday that three white males, age 10 and 12, have been charged with burglary and malicious injury of property, in relation to the recent vandalism at the Bennettsville Primary School.

Lt. Larry Turner, spokesman for the Bennettsville Police Department, said the suspects entered the Bennettsville Primary School located at 301 Jefferson St. and broke several windows in the building.

They also set off several fire extinguishers and poured gallons of paint on many of the carpets.

Turner said the damage is valued around $20,000. At this time the incident is still under investigation. A motive has not yet been established, but more arrests and charges are expected as the investigation continues.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was called in to assist in processing the crime scene.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Bennettsville Police Department at 843-479-3620 or Marlboro County Central Dispatch at 843-479-999, a 24-hour line.

