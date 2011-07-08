SLED arrests NC man for exploitation of a Timmonsville person

TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has arrested a NC man who reportedly exploited a vulnerable adult and obtained goods under false pretenses.

Kathryn Richardson, spokeswoman for SLED, said Friday Jeffrey Scott Moffitt, 34, of Asheboro has been charged with two counts of exploitation of a vulnerable adult and three counts of obtaining goods under false pretenses.

He was arrested in Amherst, VA on Wednesday and has since been extradited back to SC by SLED agents, according to Richardson. He is being held at the Florence County Detention Center.

Another suspect, Charles Ray Styles, 32, of Thomasville, NC was charged on Jan. 5 also with the exploitation of a vulnerable adult and three counts of obtaining goods under false pretenses.

Richardson said SLED conducted the investigation at the request of the Timmonsville Police Department.

