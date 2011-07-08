Restaurant Scorecard: July 8

SOUTH CAROLINA (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control aims at improving food safety at area restaurants through a statewide inspection initiative.

The results, which are made available to the public, are based off of a 100 point checklist that inspects 50 areas of each chosen establishment. The lowest grade a restaurant can receive is a "C" rating, or 70 to 77 points.

The following are two of the latest restaurant inspection results in Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach:

Lucky Panda | 1139 S. Commons Drive, Myrtle Beach



Overall Grade: 82 – B

During an inspection on July 6, a DHEC employee found raw chicken holding at 78 degrees and cooked chicken at 82 degrees and holding at room temperature. Chicken was moved to a walk in cooler.

The restaurant was then instructed to cool chicken in shallow containers.

Additionally, the restaurant was instructed to clean various areas of the restaurant and to store dirty or wet rags in a sanitizing solution.

Hamburger Heaven | 406 Sea Mountain Hwy., North Myrtle Beach



Overall Grade: 88 – A

On July 6, a DHEC inspector found food thawing in "mop wash," and noted the food was then moved.

Soap and/or paper towels were said to be missing from a handsink, and cardboard was used to line shelves.

The inspector then instructed the restaurant to clean and repair various areas around the restaurant.

