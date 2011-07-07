Consider This: Westboro Baptist Church

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) What is legal, and what may be a right, is certainly not always what IS right. That applies to the Westboro Baptist Church and their protests at military funerals.

Consider This: Although this group threatened to protest a local military funeral in Mullins, thankfully they did not show up. However, a different group did show up for the funeral. This group of supporters wanted to show the Pate family that the majority of Americans appreciate the sacrifice of this young man.

Kim Pate, Sergeant Pate's wife, said it best when she encouraged us NOT to give the Westboro Baptist Church what they are looking for… attention. And that everybody has a right… to be wrong.

Mrs. Pate, we are so very sorry for the loss of your husband, but we want you to know that we are thankful for his service and owe a debt of gratitude to him for defending our freedom.

