DCSO arrests fourth burglary suspect

Kenneth Kuan Kwame Zimmon was wanted by Darlington County Deputies (Source: DCSO) Kenneth Kuan Kwame Zimmon was wanted by Darlington County Deputies (Source: DCSO)

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Darlington County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man reportedly involved in a burglary July 1, who allegedly fled from deputies.

Capt. Andy Locklair, spokesman for the Darlington County Sheriff's Office, said deputies responded to a report of a burglary around 10:15 a.m. and witnesses reported seeing several men in a gold in color Oldsmobile.

Locklair said deputies spotted the same car running a stop sign. When they attempted to conduct a traffic stop, a brief chase ensued. All four occupants of the car jumped out of the vehicle after stopping the car and fled on foot.

Around 10:30 a.m., a manhunt began and deputies were able to locate three of the four suspects, the third of which was arrested around 3:45 p.m.

Arrested were Marquel Homes 21, Johnny Ross 25, and Bradley Brockington, 21. They have all been charged with burglary in the first degree and grand larceny.

The fourth suspect remains on the run. He is described as a black male wearing dark clothing and was reportedly the driver of the getaway vehicle.

Wednesday, Locklair said the suspect was identified as Kenneth Kuan Kwame Zimmon, 21, of Florence. He was reported to stand 6'01" and weigh 175 pounds.

Friday, Locklair said Zimmon was arrested by Darlington County Deputies and U.S. Marshalls. He has been charged with burglary, grand larceny and criminal conspiracy.

Locklair said the Florence County Sheriff's Office, the Hartsville Police Department, the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office all assisted in the search.

Some of the stolen goods have been recovered.

