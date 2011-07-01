DHEC determines NC wildfire smoke might impact SC - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

DHEC determines NC wildfire smoke might impact SC

From the Department of Health and Environmental Control

COLUMBIA, SC – Residents of several South Carolina counties should be aware of possible health effects related to smoke from a wildfire in Pender County, N.C., the state Department of Health and Environmental Control reported today.

Depending on wind conditions, the following counties could be affected for the Independence Day weekend:

  • Berkeley, Charleston, Clarendon, Dillon, Dorchester, Florence, Georgetown, Horry, Marion, Orangeburg and Williamsburg.

Smoke from this fire has been noticeable in eastern and northern parts of the state. The smoke can irritate the eyes and respiratory system, as well as worsen chronic heart and lung diseases.

DHEC recommends people with respiratory health issues limit time spent outdoors to avoid the smoke. Keep windows and doors closed. Run an air conditioner if you have one, but keep the fresh-air intake closed and the filter clean to prevent outdoor smoke from getting inside. For more information, please visit DHEC's website at: http://www.scdhec.gov/environment/baq/WildfireInformation/.

