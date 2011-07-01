Restaurant Scorecard: July 1

SOUTH CAROLINA (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control aims at improving food safety at area restaurants through a statewide inspection initiative.

The results, which are made available to the public, are based off of a 100 point checklist that inspects 50 areas of each chosen establishment. The lowest grade a restaurant can receive is a "C" rating, or 70 to 77 points.

The following are two of the latest restaurant inspection results in Conway:

Church's Chicken | 3656 Hwy 701 S., Conway



Overall Grade: 81 – B

During an inspection on June 24, a DHEC employee found mouse droppings in a cabinet. The inspector noted the restaurant cleaned the droppings and contacted pest control.

The restaurant was instructed to store chemicals away from frying shortening, and to not store soda bags in a box on the floor.

Various areas were in need of cleaning and paper towels were missing from a hand-sink.

Luvan's Old South Fish Camp | 3951 Hwy 701 S., Conway



Overall Grade: 83 – B

On June 24, a DHEC inspector found food being stored on the floor and instructed the restaurant to move the food.

Paper towels were also missing from a hand-sink and wiping cloths were not stored in a sanitizer bucket.

Additionally, various areas were in need of cleaning and repair, such as shelving and food contact surfaces.

