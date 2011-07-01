Restaurant Scorecard: July 1

SOUTH CAROLINA (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control aims at improving food safety at area restaurants through a statewide inspection initiative.
The results, which are made available to the public, are based off of a 100 point checklist that inspects 50 areas of each chosen establishment. The lowest grade a restaurant can receive is a "C" rating, or 70 to 77 points.
The following are two of the latest restaurant inspection results in Conway:
|Church's Chicken | 3656 Hwy 701 S., Conway
Overall Grade: 81 – B
During an inspection on June 24, a DHEC employee found mouse droppings in a cabinet. The inspector noted the restaurant cleaned the droppings and contacted pest control.
The restaurant was instructed to store chemicals away from frying shortening, and to not store soda bags in a box on the floor.
Various areas were in need of cleaning and paper towels were missing from a hand-sink.
[Click here to read the complete health inspection report (PDF)]
|Luvan's Old South Fish Camp | 3951 Hwy 701 S., Conway
Overall Grade: 83 – B
On June 24, a DHEC inspector found food being stored on the floor and instructed the restaurant to move the food.
Paper towels were also missing from a hand-sink and wiping cloths were not stored in a sanitizer bucket.
Additionally, various areas were in need of cleaning and repair, such as shelving and food contact surfaces.
[Click here to read the complete health inspection report (PDF)]
