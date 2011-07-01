July 4 events in Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) There are several events going on in the Grand Strand over the Independence Day holiday weekend.

Here is a list of the local events:

40th Birthday and Independence Day Celebration Weekend

Ocean Lakes Family Campground

July 2 - July 4

Independence Day Celebration

Broadway at the Beach

July 1 - July 4

Magic Shows, Street Entertainment, Live Performances

North Myrtle Beach All City Choir July 4th Cantata

Ocean Drive Presbyterian Church

July 2nd & July 3rd at 3:30 pm

North Myrtle Beach

Fireworks display at The Cherry Grove Fishing Pier

July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

