Consider This: Sports Tourism

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) The investment in sports tourism is beginning to pay off with the USA Track & Field meet taking place this week in Myrtle Beach. This is the type of event leaders were hoping to recruit when initial plans were underway to focus on this niche tourism category.

Consider This: Myrtle Beach has taken the lead on the sports tourism front with improvements to the Doug Shaw Stadium complex and the expansion of facilities at Grand Park. Now North Myrtle Beach is focusing on growing sports tourism opportunities in their area with the annexation of more than 1,800 acres of land, 144 of which will be used for a sports complex.

This is a wise move by leaders in North Myrtle Beach. Sports tourism will continue to grow in the coming years and having quality amenities is a must if a city wants to recruit these groups. Although there will be smaller events where North Myrtle Beach, Myrtle Beach and Florence compete in the bidding process, the opportunity for these cities to work together to host major tournaments and meets, and reap the benefits from the thousands that travel to those events, will only improve with more facilities across the entire region.

