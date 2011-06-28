Mullins armed robbery suspect faces new charges

MULLINS, SC (WMBF) - The Mullins Police Department has now charged a Timmonsville man with additional charges stemming from a second armed robbery in June.

Chief Kenneth W. Davis, spokesman for the Mullins Police Department, said Darius L. Wilson, 37, of Timmonsville, was being sought by Mullins Police Detectives for the June 13 armed robbery of a local liquor store.

Wilson faced charges of armed robbery, kidnapping, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and grand larceny.

According to Davis, Wilson was arrested in June at a hotel in Richmond, VA without incident by Deputy U.S. Marshals from the Richmond Area Fugitive Task Force. The aid of the US Marshal's Service was initiated with the Florence Fugitive Task Force, who coordinated the nationwide watch for the suspected criminal.

Wednesday, Davis said Wilson is now charged in the June 10 armed robbery of a Mullins cash advance business. Wilson is now charged with a second count of armed robbery, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and kidnapping.

Davis encourages anyone to report any and all suspicious activity to the local law enforcement immediately. Quick action may prevent a crime from occurring.

