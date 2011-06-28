SC gov expected to veto 2012 GOP primary funding

By JIM DAVENPORT

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is expected to veto state budget measures that would use taxpayer cash to pay for the high-stakes, first-in-the-South Republican presidential primary.

Haley has scheduled a briefing on her vetoes of the $6 billion state spending plan Tuesday.

Officials close to Haley and familiar with the Haley's decision told The Associated Press on Monday the governor will veto the primary cash because she's against using taxpayer money for the contest. They spoke on condition of anonymity so as to not pre-empt Haley's veto announcements.

Haley warned legislators in March not to use taxpayer money to cover political contest contest's cost.

State GOP Chairman Chad Connelly said Monday that the party will raise money for the primary. Estimates put the tab at more than $1 million.

