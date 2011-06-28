Socastee SRO to receive national award - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Socastee SRO to receive national award

School Resource Officer Erik Karney School Resource Officer Erik Karney

SOCASTEE, SC (WMBF) The School Resource Officer credited with stopping a potential killer at Socastee High School last September will be honored with a national award Tuesday.

The National Association of School Resource Officers is presenting Erik Karney an award for valor after he stopped a 14-year-old student, Christian Helms, from conducting a would-be fatal attack on several Socastee High School students.

Investigators say Helms crafted two pipe bombs and brought a loaded gun to school on September 21 and entered Karney's office. Helms then reportedly pointed the weapon at the SRO, firing one shot.

Karney suffered minor injuries from shrapnel, but was able to wrestle the firearm away from the teen.

Karney will receive his award Tuesday in Orlando, FL.

As many students return to the classroom this fall, Helms, now 15, will be tried as an adult in the shooting case in September.

