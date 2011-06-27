DCSO searches for burglary suspects

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Darlington County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating two suspects in connection to a burglary Monday.

Capt. Andy Locklair, spokesman for the Darlington County Sheriff's Office, said two suspects broke into a house along E. Seven Pines Road Monday.

Both suspects were described as black males driving a 1997 dark in color Honda Accord with a possible SC tag of CNY-291.

Further details surrounding the burglary are unknown at this time.

Anyone with information should contact the Darlington County Sheriff's Office at 843-398-4501.

