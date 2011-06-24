Man arrested on 14 counts of theft from churches

One of the units vandalized during the thefts (Source: WMBF News Reporter Kyle Grainger)

Hampton allegedly told Caulder not to return to one of the salvage yards because of the investigation (Source: MCSO)

Caulder has been charged with 14 counts of burglary and other charges (Source: MCSO)

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Marlboro County Sheriff's Office has arrested two men in connection to numerous thefts and vandalisms at local churches.

Lt. Jamie Seales, spokesman for the Marlboro County Sheriff's Office, said Michael Lee Caulder, 28, of Bennettsville was arrested after allegedly stealing copper wiring from twelve churches.

Caulder was suspected of the thefts when he was found to be selling a large amount of copper to salvage yards and had worked for various companies that installed heating and air conditioning units n the past, according to Seales.

He was also seen at one of the churches.

Thursday, a traffic stop was conducted on Caulder for driving under suspension. At the same time, officials were searching his apartment in Bennettsville.

Additionally, Robert Christopher Hampton, 20, of Bennettsville has been arrested and charged with obstruction of justice.

According to Seales, Hampton allegedly told Caulder not to come back to the salvage yard Hampton worked at because deputies were seizing property and tickets with Caulder's name on them.

Caulder is charged with 14 counts of burglary, malicious damage to property and larceny.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.