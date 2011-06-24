Man arrested on 14 counts of theft from churches - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Man arrested on 14 counts of theft from churches

Caulder has been charged with 14 counts of burglary and other charges (Source: MCSO) Caulder has been charged with 14 counts of burglary and other charges (Source: MCSO)
Hampton allegedly told Caulder not to return to one of the salvage yards because of the investigation (Source: MCSO) Hampton allegedly told Caulder not to return to one of the salvage yards because of the investigation (Source: MCSO)
Sheriff Fred Knight shows WMBF News Reporter Kyle Grainger some evidence left behind (Source: WMBF News Reporter Kyle Grainger) Sheriff Fred Knight shows WMBF News Reporter Kyle Grainger some evidence left behind (Source: WMBF News Reporter Kyle Grainger)
One of the units vandalized during the thefts (Source: WMBF News Reporter Kyle Grainger) One of the units vandalized during the thefts (Source: WMBF News Reporter Kyle Grainger)

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Marlboro County Sheriff's Office has arrested two men in connection to numerous thefts and vandalisms at local churches.

Lt. Jamie Seales, spokesman for the Marlboro County Sheriff's Office, said Michael Lee Caulder, 28, of Bennettsville was arrested after allegedly stealing copper wiring from twelve churches.

Caulder was suspected of the thefts when he was found to be selling a large amount of copper to salvage yards and had worked for various companies that installed heating and air conditioning units n the past, according to Seales.

He was also seen at one of the churches.

Thursday, a traffic stop was conducted on Caulder for driving under suspension. At the same time, officials were searching his apartment in Bennettsville.

Additionally, Robert Christopher Hampton, 20, of Bennettsville has been arrested and charged with obstruction of justice.

According to Seales, Hampton allegedly told Caulder not to come back to the salvage yard Hampton worked at because deputies were seizing property and tickets with Caulder's name on them.

Caulder is charged with 14 counts of burglary, malicious damage to property and larceny.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Hundreds attend Easter Sunrise Service in Surfside Beach

    Hundreds attend Easter Sunrise Service in Surfside Beach

    Sunday, April 1 2018 6:47 PM EDT2018-04-01 22:47:38 GMT
    Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)
    Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

    More >>

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

    More >>

  • Jury says former SC airline executives stole millions

    Jury says former SC airline executives stole millions

    Sunday, April 1 2018 3:47 PM EDT2018-04-01 19:47:48 GMT
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

    More >>

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

    More >>

  • Surfside Beach police looking to identify suspect pictured tampering with cars

    Surfside Beach police looking to identify suspect pictured tampering with cars

    Sunday, April 1 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-04-01 15:17:40 GMT
    (Source: SSB Police Facebook)(Source: SSB Police Facebook)
    (Source: SSB Police Facebook)(Source: SSB Police Facebook)

    The Surfside Beach Police Department is looking to identify a suspect pictured tampering with vehicles, according to a post on their Facebook page. The suspect reportedly tampered with vehicles in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North. 

    More >>

    The Surfside Beach Police Department is looking to identify a suspect pictured tampering with vehicles, according to a post on their Facebook page. The suspect reportedly tampered with vehicles in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly