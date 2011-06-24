Restaurant Scorecard: June 24

SOUTH CAROLINA (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control aims at improving food safety at area restaurants through a statewide inspection initiative.

The results, which are made available to the public, are based off of a 100 point checklist that inspects 50 areas of each chosen establishment. The lowest grade a restaurant can receive is a "C" rating, or 70 to 77 points.

The following are two of the latest restaurant inspection results in Pawleys Island and North Myrtle Beach:

Carolina Country Store |11725 South Fraser St., Georgetown



Overall Grade: 80 – B

During an inspection on June 16, a DHEC employee found raw chicken being stored in water at 67 degrees.

They also found food preparation at a utensil sink that was set up for utensil washing.

Various areas of the restaurant were in need of cleaning or repair.

After a follow up inspection on June 22, the restaurant scored a 98.

[Click here to read the complete original health inspection report (PDF)]

[Click here to read the complete follow up health inspection report (PDF)]

Smugglers Island Tiki Bar and Grill | 6100 Red Bluff Rd., Loris



Overall Grade: 80 – B

On June 17, a DHEC inspector found spoiled meat sitting in a refrigerator and mouse droppings in the kitchen. The inspector instructed the restaurant to call pest control.

Pots were said to be stored under exposed plumbing, which were supposed to be stored at least six inches off the floor.

Various areas were in disarray and in need of repair as well as cleaning, such as microwaves and prep tables.

After a follow up inspection on June 22, the restaurant scored a 100.

[Click here to read the complete original health inspection report (PDF)]

[Click here to read the complete follow up health inspection report (PDF)]

