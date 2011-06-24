Inside the Baby Boy Horry cold case

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) Nearly two years after the discovery of a box containing the body of a newborn baby in Conway, Horry County Police say they have yet to identify the parents of the young child.

The child, who was later named Baby Boy Horry, was found on Dec. 4, 2008 by two utility workers in a wooded area off of Meadowland Drive. The discovery rattled both the surrounding community and investigators.

WMBF News Investigates goes inside this case with local law enforcement to view the evidence and hopefully push someone to come forward to help police solve this case.

Join WMBF News Anchor Matt Nordin Wednesday at 11 p.m. to see how police are handling this cold case and what they say is needed to make a break in the tragic death.

