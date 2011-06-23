Consider This: Casey Anthony Trial

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) The Casey Anthony Trial has dominated cable television and receives daily coverage on our own local and network newscasts. This case has captured the attention of the nation, but something about the obsession of the people vying for a spot to watch the proceedings just doesn't seem right.

Consider This: This is a tragic story about the death of a young girl. Having the public interested in our courts and gaining a better understanding of how our legal system works is a good thing, but seeing people cheering when selected to watch the proceedings or fighting for a spot in that line is disturbing.

It seems like many people have lost the ability to distinguish between television crime dramas and real life tragedies. Even though outside the courtroom there is a circuslike atmosphere, my hope is that the seriousness inside the courtroom leads to the conviction of the person or persons responsible for this senseless death and that they face the ultimate punishment allowed by law.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.