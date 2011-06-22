Hartsville man faces numerous crimes against children charges

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) A Hartsville man faces 25 counts of Internet crimes against children following a multi-state investigation involving law enforcement units from Florida and South Carolina.

Billy Ray Walters, 54, of Hartsville, SC was arrested Friday by the Columbia County Sheriff's Office in Florida. The Attorney General's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force as well as the Darlington County Sheriff's Office and the Hartsville Police Department assisted with the arrest.

According to arrest warrants, Walters engaged in various online, sexual, sent graphic images to a person he believed to be a minor, and that a live victim was involved. Arrest warrants also indicate Walters is a registered sex offender.

Walters was arrested on 15 counts of use of a child in sexual performance and 10 counts of transmitting material harmful to a minor. He was transferred from the Darlington County Detention Center where his bond was set at $500,000.

