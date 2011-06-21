BB&T bank falls victim to another robbery

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WMBF) The spree of bank robberies that has spanned the Grand Strand over the past several weeks continues Tuesday morning in Little River.

Sergeant Robert Kegler with the Horry County Police Department confirms that the BB&T bank at 2496 Hwy. 9 in Little River was robbed at approximately 9:10 Tuesday morning.

Tuesday marks the second time in seven months that this Little River branch location has been robbed. Police say the suspect in the December 2010 robbery is Daniel Christopher Luberda, 29.

Kegler says a suspect wearing a beige coat and a costume mask with a green hat entered the bank with a weapon. A note was passed demanding money. After obtaining an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect left the bank. .

A limited description is available of the suspect, but police say the robber is described as a white male who took off in a small, dark colored car with North Carolina tags.

BB&T has experienced multiple robberies throughout Horry County over the course of several months. The BB&T branch off of Hwy 544 experienced an armed robbery in December of last year, and the most recent crime occurred only three weeks ago at the BB&T branch located at 3348 S. Hwy 17 in the Murrells Inlet area. Police confirm that shots were fired during that robbery; fortunately, no one was injured.

If you have any information to the incident, please call 915-5350.

BB&T Bank robberies:

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.