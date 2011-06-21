Consider This: Pledge of Allegiance

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) There are some things in life you can't control and as an NBC affiliate one of those is pretty much anything that happens at the network level.

Consider This: This past weekend, in a fantastic, record setting US Open played at the Congressional Golf Club near Washington, D.C., someone at the NBC network level created what should have been a wonderful presentation of the Pledge of Allegiance. Unfortunately, whoever was involved in producing this segment decided to leave out parts of the Pledge… specifically any reference to Under God.

The network has apologized for this lack of judgment, but I would also like to offer a personal apology on behalf of WMBF. I'm very proud that we are an NBC affiliate and feel like the network is one of the best in the business, especially the sports division. However, what happened Sunday was unacceptable and we have shared our concerns with our network representatives.

