Restaurant Scorecard: June 17

SOUTH CAROLINA (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control aims at improving food safety at area restaurants through a statewide inspection initiative.

The results, which are made available to the public, are based off of a 100 point checklist that inspects 50 areas of each chosen establishment. The lowest grade a restaurant can receive is a "C" rating, or 70 to 77 points.

The following are two of the latest restaurant inspection results in Murells Inlet and Myrtle Beach:

Bovine's | 3979 Hwy 17, Murrells Inlet



Overall Grade: 88 – A

During an inspection on June 13, a DHEC employee found a hose attached to a faucet without back-siphonage protection. The manager disconnected the hose and was instructed to obtain the part needed.

The inspector instructed the restaurant to clean inside the ice machine and chute area and told them not use rags under cutting boards.

The restaurant was also found to store in-use cloths and sponges in an approved sanitizing solution.

[Click here to read the complete health inspection report (PDF)]

Backyard Sports Bar & Grill | 9703 N. Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach



Overall Grade: 88 – A

A DHEC inspector instructed the restaurant on June 13 to be par cooking chicken wings. Employees were instructed on how to cook chicken to 165 degrees.

Chili was said to have been improperly reheating chili on a steam table.

[Click here to read the complete health inspection report (PDF)]

