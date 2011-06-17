Think your bug repellent works? We'll let you know - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Think your bug repellent works? We'll let you know

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Preparing for the mass of mosquitoes that swarm through the Myrtle Beach area each summer can be frustrating, and itchy.

The county takes steps toward bettering the situation with widespread sprays and testing to determine where the sprays are needed most. Despite the effort, it's difficult during a hot, humid beach day to escape the bug's bites.

WMBF News Investigates is testing bug repellents and telling you which one is the most effective. So, the next time you're planning a day at the beach, or a cook out with the family, you'll know how to keep the mosquitoes at bay.

Join WMBF News Anchor Paula Caruso as she tests the most popular bug repellents and tells you which one to add to the medicine cabinet this Thursday at 6 p.m.

