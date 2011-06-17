SC woman pleads guilty to attempted murder of grandparents

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) The Pee Dee woman accused of attempting to murder her own grandparents has pled guilty to the charge.

Myra Grainger, 35, admitted her guilt Thursday morning in stabbing her grandparents nearly one year ago in attempts to kill them.

In July 2010 Grainger entered the home of her grandparents on Wenonah Drive in Florence and stabbed both individuals several times. Emergency crews were able to transport the victims to a local hospital.

Grainger was sentenced to 18 years in prison for the crime.

