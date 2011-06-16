Attempted murder suspect turns self into Florence Police

Johnson has been charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a Florence man (Source: Florence PD)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF)- The Florence Police Department has arrested a man officers say shot at another Thursday, striking him at least once.

Major Carlos Raines, spokesman for the Florence Police Department, said Detric Delonte Johnson turned himself into authorities around 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Johnson was wanted in connection to a shooting in the 1300 block of Valparaiso Drive. Police allege Johnson pulled a nine millimeter handgun on a male victim and shot several rounds.

The victim was hit at least once and was taken to an area hospital where he was later released.

Johnson was described as a black male standing 5'10" and weighing about 160 pounds. He has dreadlocks.

He has been charged with attempted murder.

Further details surrounding the shooting have not been released at this time.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.