Body discovered in Hartsville motel

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – The Hartsville Police Department is investigating Tuesday after a man's body was found in a motel.

Chief James Hudson, spokesman for the Hartsville Police Department, said a black male was found dead around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday morning in the Lakeview Motel located along North 5th Street.

Hudson was not able to release any information about how the man's body was found or what condition his body was in at the time of the discovery.

Police do not know the identity of the man at this time. Hudson said police were following up on leads to determine who the man is.

Hudson said an autopsy will be conducted Wednesday.

Further details surrounding the incident are unknown at this time. WMBF News will provide further details as they become available.

