DCSO: EBT fraud netted $20,000 a month - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

One of the homes where the EBT fraud was being conducted (Source: WMBF News Reporter Kyle Grainger) One of the homes where the EBT fraud was being conducted (Source: WMBF News Reporter Kyle Grainger)

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – An EBT card fraud bust has resulted in the arrests of five people, according to the Darlington County Sheriff's Office.

Capt. Andy Locklair, spokesman for the Darlington County Sheriff's Office, said five suspects, were arrested last week for allegedly exchanging EBT cards for unauthorized purchases.

Original reports suggested four people were arrested, however it is now confirmed five were arrested:

  • Rodney Douglas, 35, of Florence
  • Taquila Comer, 20, of Darlington
  • Chanel Comer, 19, of Darlington
  • Timothy Charles, 28, of Florence
  • Adriana Pitts, 19, of Florence

Locklair said the five were running a business in a mobile home park where they would take EBT cards in exchange for drugs, cash, alcohol, hair care products and other items.

According to Locklair, the business brought in about $20,000 a month.

The investigation began in 2010, but did not result in any arrests until now.

Locklair said Douglas is the reported ringleader of the group and ran two businesses out of two mobile homes - one in Darlington County and one in Florence County.

Douglas is facing charges of distribution of crack cocaine, distribution of cocaine, distribution of marijuana, food stamp fraud, unlawful sale of alcohol and criminal conspiracy. He remains in jail on a $250,000 bond.

Taquila Comer has been charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, food stamp fraud, illegal sale of alcohol and criminal conspiracy. Her bond has been set at $10,000.

Chanel Comer has been charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana and food stamp fraud. Her bond has been set at $5,000.

Charles has been charged with distribution  of marijuana, food stamp fraud, illegal sale of alcohol and criminal conspiracy. His bond has been set at $30,000.

Pitts has been charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana and food stamp fraud. Her bond has been set at $10,000.

Locklair said the case remains under investigation and more arrests are expected.

  Hundreds attend Easter Sunrise Service in Surfside Beach

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

  Jury says former SC airline executives stole millions

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

  Surfside Beach police looking to identify suspect pictured tampering with cars

    The Surfside Beach Police Department is looking to identify a suspect pictured tampering with vehicles, according to a post on their Facebook page. The suspect reportedly tampered with vehicles in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North. 

