DCSO: EBT fraud netted $20,000 a month

One of the homes where the EBT fraud was being conducted (Source: WMBF News Reporter Kyle Grainger)

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – An EBT card fraud bust has resulted in the arrests of five people, according to the Darlington County Sheriff's Office.

Capt. Andy Locklair, spokesman for the Darlington County Sheriff's Office, said five suspects, were arrested last week for allegedly exchanging EBT cards for unauthorized purchases.

Original reports suggested four people were arrested, however it is now confirmed five were arrested:

Rodney Douglas, 35, of Florence

Taquila Comer, 20, of Darlington

Chanel Comer, 19, of Darlington

Timothy Charles, 28, of Florence

Adriana Pitts, 19, of Florence

Locklair said the five were running a business in a mobile home park where they would take EBT cards in exchange for drugs, cash, alcohol, hair care products and other items.

According to Locklair, the business brought in about $20,000 a month.

The investigation began in 2010, but did not result in any arrests until now.

Locklair said Douglas is the reported ringleader of the group and ran two businesses out of two mobile homes - one in Darlington County and one in Florence County.

Douglas is facing charges of distribution of crack cocaine, distribution of cocaine, distribution of marijuana, food stamp fraud, unlawful sale of alcohol and criminal conspiracy. He remains in jail on a $250,000 bond.

Taquila Comer has been charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, food stamp fraud, illegal sale of alcohol and criminal conspiracy. Her bond has been set at $10,000.

Chanel Comer has been charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana and food stamp fraud. Her bond has been set at $5,000.

Charles has been charged with distribution of marijuana, food stamp fraud, illegal sale of alcohol and criminal conspiracy. His bond has been set at $30,000.

Pitts has been charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana and food stamp fraud. Her bond has been set at $10,000.

Locklair said the case remains under investigation and more arrests are expected.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.