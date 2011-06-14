Missing woman found safe in hotel; search called off for missing swimmer

Myrtle Beach, SC (WMBF) - What began as a search for a possible missing swimmer has ended with the victim being located safely in her hotel room.

According to officials with Myrtle Beach's Beach Patrol Service, the woman was found in her hotel room off of Ocean Boulevard around 1:30am Tuesday morning. The search began around 11 p.m. Monday, after a man claimed he had a domestic dispute with a woman in her 50s. He told officials the woman ran out into the ocean and he did not see her again.

Officials are unable to say whether or not anyone will face charges as a result of the incident.

