Men face copper theft charges in Darlington Co.

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Darlington County Sheriff's Office has arrested two men in connection to several copper thefts, both of whom also face charges in Florence County.

Capt. Andy Locklair, spokesman for the Darlington County Sheriff's Office, said Thomas Garrett Rogers, 23 and James Cord Cranford, 28, have been arrested in connection to the theft of hundreds of the pounds of copper from substations.

According to officials, Rogers and Cranford stole thousands of dollars worth of copper, but did over tens of thousands of dollars in damage.

Both are facing similar charges in Florence County, and Rogers also faces similar charges in Chesterfield County.

Locklair said both were being held in the Darlington County Detention Center on 25 charges each for five difference locations:

Malicious tampering with electrical units

Malicious injury to real property

Trespassing into enclosed places

Larceny

Criminal conspiracy

