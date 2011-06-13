Tax Free weekend helps save on back-to-school

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) The money saving three day event that offers parents and back-to-school shoppers more savings is set for the first weekend in August.

South Carolina's Tax Free weekend, slated for August 5 - 7, gives parents the opportunity to hit the isles for back-to-school shopping while bypassing the sales tax.

Items that are usually included in the money saving weekend are:

Clothing

Accessories

Footwear

School supplies

Computers

Computer equipment

Because different shopping locations will offer items at different prices, it is recommended to search for the best price on the items you and your children need.

For information on what items are not included in the Tax Free weekend, click here.

