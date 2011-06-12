Coroner confirms murder victim was stabbed - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Coroner confirms murder victim was stabbed

DOVESVILLE, SC (WMBF) – The Darlington County Coroner's Office has identified a man killed Sunday, preceding a series of events including an armed robbery and a car chase.

Capt. Andy Locklair, spokesman for the Darlington County Sheriff's Office, said deputies were dispatched to a home along Charles Drive to a report of a possible murder around 3:30 p.m.. Upon arrival, deputies found a 63-year-old male victim dead.

Monday morning, Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee identified the victim as Levi Gregg.

Deputies then learned Levi Gregg's cousin, Douglas David Gregg, 44, was at the home when a female victim came to visit Levi Gregg. Locklair said she was then allegedly forced at knife point into her car by Douglas Gregg.

Locklair said Gregg then fled the scene with the woman in tow. When they came to a stop at a stop sign, Locklair said the woman jumped out of the car and was able to run to get help.

She was not injured during the incident.

Gregg was described as a black male driving a stolen 2002 white Honda Accord with the SC tag of EBJ-717.

While deputies were investigating the murder, they were dispatched to a convenience store in Society Hill in reference to an armed robbery. Witnesses reported the same white car was used in the robbery, leading deputies to believe Gregg was involved.

Gregg was reported to be on the loose at around 5:45 p.m. Sunday evening and was said to be armed and dangerous.

Around 6:45 p.m. Sunday, Locklair said Gregg was captured in the area of Old Camden Road near Bethlehem Road after leading deputies on a car chase before fleeing on foot.

Locklair said Society Hill Police officers found Gregg's vehicle near a cornfield and at that time, Gregg then allegedly attempted to run them over. Gregg then led investigators on a car chase for about 10 minutes before he then fled on foot into a wooded area.

K-9 units helped deputies find Gregg.

Hardee said the manner of Levi Gregg's death has officially been determined a homicide, and an official cause of death has been determined to be due to multiple stab wounds.

Douglas Gregg will be moved to the Darlington County Detention Center and will face charges of murder, kidnapping, grand larceny and armed robbery.

