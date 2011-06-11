Summer crime targets residents, tourists in MB

MYRLTE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As the temperatures sizzle across the Grand Strand, that's when Myrtle Beach Police say they usually see a spike in what they call the top crimes of summer.

Those crimes, according to Capt. David Knipes, range from public intoxication and hotel room theft to beach bag theft and car break-ins. Police say while these crimes happen year round, the number of incidents increases in the summer.

Since June 5, Myrtle Beach Police have sent more than 30 people on a one-way trip to jail on public intoxication charges. Knipes says its important to target the crime because alcohol leads to other crimes, including fights, sexual assaults and car accidents on the Grand Strand.

While some people may be having too much fun in the sun, some criminals take advantage of where you park to enjoy a little sun and sand.

On Thursday, three car break-ins were reported on 46th Avenue North and 48th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach. In all instances, a car window was broken and a criminal made off with GPS systems, cash, wallets and credit cards.

"You've got to be very vigilant," Knipes noted. "Protect your belongings. Make sure they're stored properly."

Other crimes heating up the crime logs in Myrtle Beach include shoplifting, domestic disturbances and hotel room theft.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.