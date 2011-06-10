Hartsville man pleads guilty to counterfeiting

COLUMBIA,SC (WMBF)- Andrea Lavorn Jackson of Hartsville plead guilty to counterfeiting Tuesday in the federal court in Florence. Jackson is charged with conspiracy to possess, pass, buy, and sell counterfeit reserve notes. U.S. District Judge Harwell accepted Jackson's plea deal and will impose a sentence at the next hearing.

Evidence presented at the hearing established that Jackson purchased $50,000 in counterfeit $100 bills in May of 2008. Jackson sold and used these counterfeit bills in Myrtle Beach and Darlington during the Memorial Day Weekend Bike Rally in 2008.

Jackson faces up to 5 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

