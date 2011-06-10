Hartsville man pleads guilty to counterfeiting

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF)- A man who purchased at least $50,000 in counterfeit bills in order to distribute them during the 2008 Memorial Day Weekend Bike Rally has pleaded guilty to the crime.

30-year-old Andrea Lavorn Jackson of Hartsville pled guilty Tuesday in federal court in Florence, according to United States Attorney Bill Nettles.

The charges he pled guilty to are conspiracy to possess, pass, buy and sell counterfeit reserve notes.

Jackson obtained the counterfeit $100 bills and then sold and passed them in the Myrtle Beach and Darlington areas during the 2008 rally.

The maximum penalty Jackson can receive for his crimes is a fine of $250,000 and/or a 5 year prison sentence, plus a special assessment of $100.00.

United States District Judge R. Bryan Harwell of Florence will decide Jackson's sentence after he has reviewed the case.

