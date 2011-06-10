Health experts: More companies will give perks for good health - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Health experts: More companies will give perks for good health

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Health experts at Coastal Carolina University say the trend for employers to give perks for workers living healthy lifestyles will only grow as companies look for ways to save.

Dr. John Yannessa, chair of the Health Promotion Department at CCU says the programs are a cheap way for employers to motivate the people who work for them.

"It costs less for an employer to offer a corporate wellness program than it does to pay for insurance claims for their employees," Yannessa said.

Some companies offer extra time off, gift cards or cash to pay back employees who show a commitment to improving their health.

The City of Myrtle Beach has had an incentive program for a few years called Health Strive, but it's recently added more benefits for healthy employees.

City spokesman Mark Kruea says workers who meet with a doctor and stick to a health plan are eligible to receive $300 toward their uncovered medical expenses.

The program does also offer disincentives as well, charging employees who smoke $40 a month to pay for the associated health care costs.

Jimmy Justice, of Murrells Inlet, works for a company who offers a similar program and he says he really feels the perks work.

"I think it makes you be a little more health conscious, to think about the decisions that you make and how it affects your health. Whenever your company's promoting something it's always in the back of your mind especially when you can make more money with it," Justice said.

Dr. Yannessa says paying for these programs is much cheaper in the short term than paying the long term costs associated with preventable health problems.

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

    The Surfside Beach Police Department is looking to identify a suspect pictured tampering with vehicles, according to a post on their Facebook page. The suspect reportedly tampered with vehicles in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North. 

