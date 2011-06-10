Restaurant Scorecard: June 10

SOUTH CAROLINA (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control aims at improving food safety at area restaurants through a statewide inspection initiative.

The results, which are made available to the public, are based off of a 100 point checklist that inspects 50 areas of each chosen establishment. The lowest grade a restaurant can receive is a "C" rating, or 70 to 77 points.

The following are two of the latest restaurant inspection results in North Myrtle Beach and Myrtle Beach:

Amicis Brick Oven Bistro | 1310 Celebrity Square, Myrtle Beach



Overall Grade: 87 – B

During an inspection on June 2, a DHEC employee found an open drink container stored in a food preparation area.

They also found food stored uncovered, a handsink without soap and / or paper towels.

Additionally, the inspector instructed a follow-up inspection to be conducted on June 3, where insects were found in the food. A third inspection is scheduled for June 13. The attachment below shows the inspection report from the follow-up visit, resulting in the 'B' grade ranking.

Jackson's Inlet Bar & Grill | 4396 Hwy 17 Bus. S., Murrells Inlet



Overall Grade: 78 – B

On June 7, a DHEC inspector found molded produce and home canned food products. The inspector noted the food products were thrown out.

The restaurant was instructed to clean the inside of the ice machine chute area and food storage shelving.

Additionally, the inspector instructed a follow-up inspection to be conducted on June 14.

