Man reportedly pries way into ATM in Florence

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Florence County Sheriff's Office has identified and arrested a man Monday who reportedly broke into an ATM early Wednesday morning.

Investigators were asking anyone who is able to identify the subject in the photos to the right to give them a call.

Tuesday afternoon, Capt. Brett Camp, spokesman for the Florence County Sheriff's Office, said the man has been identified as Christopher Randall Edward Anderson, 20, of Darlington.

Anderson was arrested Monday and charged with malicious injury to animals, personal property, injury value $10,000 or more.

According to FCSO, Anderson broke into the free standing ATM located at 134 West McIver Road in Florence County. He gained access into the machine by prying open the access door.

Anderson was said to be at the location between the hours of 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. He was captured on video surveillance at the location. He was described as a white male, between the ages of 20 and 28 with dark hair, and some facial hair.

He remains incarcerated at the Florence County Detention Center. Bond was set at $15,000.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Florence County Sheriff's Office at 665-2121, extension 434 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-crimesc (274-6372).

