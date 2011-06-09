Consider This: Sarah Palin

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) One if by land and two if by sea: That was the plan to alert Paul Revere as to how the British were attacking. That's part of the Revolutionary War history, but somehow other parts of the event were lost in translation with Sarah Palin.

Consider This: Instead of owning the fact that she made a blunder in her perspective about Paul Revere, Sarah Palin instead tried to justify her historical account and then blame her blunder on an ambush question from the media. For the record, the question posed to Mrs. Palin by the media was, "What have you seen so far today and what are you going to take away from your visit?" Now that's ambush journalism at its worst.

I know South Carolina loves some Sarah Palin; it's obvious that her support for Nikki Haley helped to catapult her to the front spot in last year's Governor's race. But come on, President of the United States. In fact, the only thing that would be worse than having Sarah Palin as President of the United States is four more years of the current administration.

