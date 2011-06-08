FCSO deputies arrest accused gun thief

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A 27-year-old man has been arrested after deputies say he stole several weapons from a residence on May 6.

Capt. Brett Camp, spokesman for the Florence County Sheriff's Office, said William Howard Major of Florence was arrested Wednesday and charged with burglary in the first degree.

According to Camp, Major allegedly entered a home along Manorway Drive on May 6 and took three pistols and one rifle along with several other items.

A bond hearing will be held at a later time.

Further details surrounding Major's arrest have not been released by officials.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.