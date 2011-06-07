Alvin Greene could see end to charges

Prosecutors say former U.S. Senate candidate Alvin Greene can enter a pretrial intervention program that will drop a misdemeanor obscenity charge against him as long as he completes community service and counseling.

Prosecutors also said Monday they will drop a felony obscenity charge against the 33-year-old unemployed Army veteran who stunned South Carolina by winning the Democratic Senate nomination last year.

Reached at his Manning home, Greene says he is glad prosecutors are letting him enter the program, but he hasn't decided whether to enroll. He again insisted he did not show a pornographic picture to a University of South Carolina student at a campus computer lab.

Greene could have faced several years in prison. Solicitor Dan Johnson says he agreed to pretrial intervention because Greene had no criminal record.

