SCDPS to hold hurricane lane reversal exercises

From the South Carolina Department of Public Safety

COLUMBIA, SC - The South Carolina Department of Public Safety, in conjunction with a number of other state and local agencies, will conduct a hurricane evacuation exercise on Tuesday, June 7 to test lane reversal plans for all three major coastal areas of the state. Hurricane season began June 1 and ends November 30.

This hurricane evacuation exercise is designed to test lane reversal plans for Interstate 26, U.S. 21, U.S. 278, U.S. 501 and S.C. 544 in the event of a mandatory coastal evacuation order. Personnel and equipment from a number of state and local agencies will participate in the exercise.

Traffic control equipment and emergency response personnel will be deployed on U.S. 21 leading out of Beaufort and at the following locations in the Hilton Head area: U.S. 278 and S.C. 170; S.C. 170 and S.C. 462; and S.C. 46 and S.C. 170. Also, SCDOT equipment will be stationed on U.S. 278 from Almenda to Hampton in Hampton County.

Emergency response personnel and traffic control devices will be deployed on Interstate 26 from the intersection of I-526 and I-26 in Charleston to I-77 and I-26 in Columbia.

Traffic control equipment and emergency response personnel will be stationed on U.S. 501 beginning at S.C. 544 and ending at U.S. 378 as well as between S.C. 22 and the Marion By-Pass.

Local and state aerial units will be flying assigned aerial surveillance routes. SCDOT will also deploy Incident Response Vehicles.

The exercise should not interfere with the flow of traffic. Intersections will not be blocked, and motorists will be allowed to move freely. However, the Highway Patrol cautions motorists traveling Interstate 26, U.S. 21, U.S. 278, U.S. 501, and S.C. 544 to exercise due caution and be aware that law enforcement officers and state personnel will be located on the shoulder of the highway and at exits. The exercise will last from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.