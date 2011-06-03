HCPD investigates second bank robbery - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

HCPD investigates second bank robbery

If you know who this person is, contact the Horry County Police Department immediately (Source: HCPD) If you know who this person is, contact the Horry County Police Department immediately (Source: HCPD)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Police continue to investigate a reported bank robbery in the Garden City area Friday afternoon.

Sgt. Robert Kegler, spokesman for the Horry County Police Department, said the robbery occurred at Crescent Bank located at 2636 Highway 17 at the corner of Highway 17 and the Garden City Connector around 12:50 p.m.

Kegler said the suspect is described as a white male between 20 and 25-years-old. The suspect allegedly passed a note to a bank official. It is uknown at this time what the note said or if the suspect said he had a weapon.

He was wearing a black, white and gray hooded sweatshirt, with a red hood and a large lightning bolt on the front.

Police continue to search for the suspect, who is considered armed and dangerous.

WMBF News has a crew on the scene and will provide further details as they become available.

