NAACP sues NMB restaurant over bike week service - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

NAACP sues NMB restaurant over bike week service

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The NAACP has filed another lawsuit against an area restaurant regarding conduct during bike week, this time in North Myrtle Beach.

According to documents obtained by WMBF News, the NAACP as well as Lee Edwards, Letrena Edwards, Leon Hines and Joey Hines has filed a suit against Molly Darcy's on the Beach, alleging the restaurant has refused service to visitors of Black Bike Week over the course of the last few years.

The lawsuit, filed May 27 in Florence, indicated the restaurant would close during its otherwise customary business hours during Black Bike Week, but would stay open during Harley Week.

A complaint was filed in November of 2010 against the restaurant, alleging the restaurant closed during Black Bike Week of 2010 and therefore discriminated against African Americans.

Lee Edwards, Letrena Edwards, Joey Hines, and Leon Hines claim they tried to eat at the restaurant during Black Bike Week in 2010, but found the restaurant was closed.

"On information and belief, Black Bike Week is the only time of year at which Molly Darcy's on the Beach closes during its regular business hours," said the lawsuit.

According to the suit, the plaintiffs are suffering irreparable loss, injury, emotional harm, mental anguish, embarrassment, humiliation and degradation, and is asking to be awarded a minimum of $5,000 per plaintiff plus compensatory and punitive damages. They are also asking for attorneys' fees and costs.

The plaintiffs have also asked for a trial by jury.

