Man facing death for SC murder wants new trial

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) - A man on federal death row for killing women in South Carolina and West Virginia says he wants his sentence and conviction vacated.

Lawyers argue in court documents filed Tuesday that original attorneys for 29-year-old Brandon Basham made mistakes during his 2004 trial.

Basham and Chadrick Fulks were convicted of killing 19-year-old Marshall University student Samantha Burns and 44-year-old Alice Donovan of Galivants Ferry after they escaped from a Kentucky jail in November 2002.

A year ago, Basham asked that he be allowed to drop any remaining appeals and be executed. Basham had also asked the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn his death sentence because of a juror's misconduct. But the justices turned down that request without comment.

Donovan's remains were found last year. Burns' body has never been found.

