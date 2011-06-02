Consider This: US 17/SC 707 Overpass

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Work begins next week on the "Backgate" interchange, a project that will take three years to complete, but the inconvenience is well worth the end result.

Consider This: The new overpass and hundreds of millions of dollars in other road construction projects are funded by the Riding on a Penny initiative. Without that one-cent tax, passed by local residents in 2006, area roadways would become more congested and continue to deteriorate. The fact that area residents, especially in a Republican based county like Horry, consistently approve efforts to tax themselves is surprising, but, necessary.

Even though the Grand Strand sends hundreds of millions of dollars to Columbia every year, it gets little in return. In other words, Horry is a donor county. We pay state fuel taxes, income taxes, and other state taxes, but if we want a better quality of life, and better roadways, we have to fund these projects ourselves. Something about that just doesn't seem right.

