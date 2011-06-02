New larger recycling center opens in Socastee

SOCASTEE, SC (WMBF) – The new Socastee recycling center is many times bigger than the former. They are located off Highway 544-just take a left on Pine Hollow Road, take a right on Leisure Lane and another left on Jones. People can also access it from Highway 31.

The center is also the first in Horry County to have a bulk compactor to take care of furniture, bedding or other big items. There are signs to let people know where to put different items, and it offers an easy traffic loop which allows for fast drop-off.

The management of the new center says the system is easier for employees to man the different stations. Even though the new location is about 5-10 minutes away from the former location behind Socastee High School, many people like it better. "I enjoy the drive, I just get on 31 and whip out here. It's really very easy. These new machines are super. This is a much more high tech recycle center than what we had before."

Others say they are not willing to drive the extra miles or spend the extra time. The center is open seven days a week from 7:00 am-7:00 PM because of the huge numbers of people who recycle around this area. Michelle Rhone says, "It's so far away and it's so hard to get out to that side of town especially when you're from around here from the Conway area from around Socastee High School and stuff. I think it's less convenient. It was better behind the school honestly, we've been going there for years."

Some people found out about the new center by coming to the old location and finding the closed sign. Others got a flier when they stopped by before the old location closed. With business booming so far at the new center, time will tell how successful they will be.

