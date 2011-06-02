Dillon County authorities ID recovered boater

Lake McLaurin, where body of 68-year-old Johnny Hayes was recovered (Source: WMBF News Reporter Kyle Grainger)

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) Dillon County authorities have released the name of the missing boater who was discovered Thursday morning in Lake McLaurin.

According to Dillon County coroner Donnie Grimsley, the body of 68-year-old Johnny Hayes of Dillon County was recovered.

Hayes' boat was found washed ashore at Lake McLaurin Wednesday evening, and dive crews began their search around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night, concluding their search at 3 a.m. Thursday.

Family of Johnny Hayes says he lives on McLaurin Lake, and Chris Ray, Hayes' stepson, tells WMBF News that Hayes' trip on the lake was not an unusual one.

"He was just out fishing. We're trying to figure things out right now," Ray explains. "My mom is pretty upset right now."

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday. A preliminary cause of death has not been identified at this time.

