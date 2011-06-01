Reserve cash spending measure clears SC Senate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina senators have finally mustered the votes needed to approve spending $110 million in reserve cash on projects ranging from college maintenance to firefighting and police gear.

It took all day Wednesday for the Senate to get to the measure that's key to the state's $6 billion spending plan. But senators fell short of the supermajority vote needed to approve the spending the cash.

It then took nearly two hours to call for a second vote that finally approved the bill.

The measure puts $52 million of the reserve cash into college maintenance projects. It also spreads cash into projects at special schools and training centers as well as for law enforcement and courts.

The measure moves back to the House for final approval Thursday.

