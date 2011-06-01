HCPD turns to Facebook to help catch suspects

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Just hours after two men robbed a bank in Murrells Inlet, Horry County Police were sending out information on the robbery and requests for help through social media websites.

"You never know who saw what, who may have seen something to offer to the police department," said Sgt. Robert Kegler with Horry County Police. The Facebook Fan Page"Horry County Police Department Official Page" launched in May and is meant to help provide an outlet for both police and county residents.

"People can ask questions about noise ordinances or any other concerns, they post it and we'll answer it." added Kegler.

The Facebook fan page has already reached over seven hundred fans who can choose to post comments, suggestions, or concerns right to Horry County Police officials. Last month, Horry County Fire Rescue also launched a Facebook fan page.

